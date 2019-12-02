Snow forecast for parts of S. Korea on Tuesday
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Snow will fall in some parts of South Korea, including Seoul, on Tuesday, the state weather agency forecast.
The capital will see snowfall from around 9 a.m. to noon, while rain or snow will come in southern parts of Gyeonggi Province and South and North Chungcheong Provinces into the afternoon, and in mountainous areas of South and North Jeolla Provinces and Jeju Province in the morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
Small amounts of rain or snow will fall in the southern parts of Gangwon Province and northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province from the afternoon until the evening, the agency forecast.
The lowest temperatures in the morning will range from minus 9 C to 4 C across the country and the day's highest will be from 4 C to 10 C, slightly lower than average, it said.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea among most advanced democracies in Asia-Pacific region: index
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
3
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
2
Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
3
Change in N.K. leader's fashion style seen as reflecting desire to craft unique image
-
4
(2nd LD) Investigator believed to be involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
5
(LEAD) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors win 3rd straight title in S. Korean pro football