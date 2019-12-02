Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Title-winning bench boss earns top coaching award in K League

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Jose Morais, who guided Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to their third consecutive K League 1 championship, was named the top head coach in South Korean professional football on Monday.

Morais received the Coach of the Year award at the annual K League Awards ceremony in Seoul, about 24 hours after Jeonbuk clinched their record-tying seventh title.

In this file photo from Oct. 16, 2019, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors head coach Jose Morais smiles during a press conference at Yonsei University Centennial Memorial Hall in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Jeonbuk entered Sunday's season finale against Gangwon FC in second place, trailing Ulsan Hyundai FC by 79-76 in points. Jeonbuk needed a combination of their victory and an Ulsan loss to Pohang Steelers to come out on top. Jeonbuk did their part by beating Gangwon 1-0, and Ulsan fell to Pohang 4-1.

Jeonbuk and Ulsan both finished with 79 points but Jeonbuk held the edge in the first tiebreaker, goals scored, by 72-71.

Jeonbuk became just the second team, after Seongnam FC, to pull off a "three-peat," and also tied Seongnam for most titles in league history at seven.

"This is a huge honor, and I couldn't have won this award alone," Morais said. "This was a total team effort, from members of our front office and down to our coaches and players. I'd like to thank our players in particular, because I think their talent and hard work helped me win this trophy."

This was the first K League season for Morais, a Portuguese native who took over from Choi Kang-hee after serving as an assistant to Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

