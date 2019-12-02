S. Korean heroes at FIFA U-20 World Cup recognized with Asian football awards

Son finished the 2018-2019 season with 20 goals in 48 matches and helped Spurs reach the final at the UEFA Champions League for the first time in May. Then in November, early in the 2019-2020 season, Son became South Korea's leading scorer of all-time in European club football, surpassing Cha Bum-kun's mark of 121. Son has 125 goals and counting.

