Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 06:56 December 03, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party to handle budget, key bills all at once on Dec. 9 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Diplomat makes rude political comments; Harris crosses line, concerns grow (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential office, prosecution collide over death of investigator (Donga llbo)
-- 'Budget bill' delayed beyond deadline; next year's economy vulnerable to cold snap (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecution seems to have found evidence from call history of dead investigator (Segye Times)
-- Gov't attacks prosecution as it confiscates mobile phone of investigator who worked for Baek Won-woo (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rep. Kim Jin-pyo, Rep. Choo Mi-ae to be named as next prime minister, justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Liberty Korea Party clings to filibuster that led to comedy at parliament (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution clash on background of death of investigator (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tax cut on rise ahead of election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Elderly citizens have become poorer despite job increase (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Assembly misses deadline for budget (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecutors raid police station over 2018 election-meddling claims (Korea Herald)
-- President slams Nat'l Assembly for political wrangling (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!