-- Ruling party to handle budget, key bills all at once on Dec. 9 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Diplomat makes rude political comments; Harris crosses line, concerns grow (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential office, prosecution collide over death of investigator (Donga llbo)

-- 'Budget bill' delayed beyond deadline; next year's economy vulnerable to cold snap (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecution seems to have found evidence from call history of dead investigator (Segye Times)

-- Gov't attacks prosecution as it confiscates mobile phone of investigator who worked for Baek Won-woo (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rep. Kim Jin-pyo, Rep. Choo Mi-ae to be named as next prime minister, justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Liberty Korea Party clings to filibuster that led to comedy at parliament (Hankyoreh)

-- Cheong Wa Dae, prosecution clash on background of death of investigator (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tax cut on rise ahead of election (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Elderly citizens have become poorer despite job increase (Korea Economic Daily)

