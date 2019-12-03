(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 3)

To appease China, President Moon has implemented the so-called "Three-No" policy ― no deployment of additional THAAD units, no participation in a U.S.-led global missile defense program and no pursuit of a trilateral military alliance with the U.S. and Japan. Moon's approach toward China ― which some call Moon's "pivot" to Beijing ― is still being disputed, but it was rather a strategic decision to balance South Korea's diplomatic standing between the U.S. and China amid their increasing rivalry. It was also because Seoul needed to collaborate with Beijing to help resolve the North Korea nuclear issue and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.