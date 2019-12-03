(LEAD) LG Electronics supplies solar modules to Australian logistics center
(ATTN: FIXES figures in para 4)
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has supplied solar modules for a rooftop solar panel project in Australia's largest logistics center.
The Korean tech giant said it has provided 7,500 solar modules to Moorebank Logistics Park in Sydney to power the warehouse.
The modules were installed on the rooftop of the logistics park to save space on the ground and improve energy efficiency, LG said.
The installation is expected to deliver approximately 4,800 megawatt hours of energy per year, the equivalent of powering more than 1,300 homes, the firm said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
3
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. Air Force pilot injured while landing F-16 fighter at Gunsan base
-
2
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
3
U.S. again flies spy aircraft over S. Korean capital areas: aviation tracker
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea sees need to repair some Mount Kumgang facilities: minister
-
5
S. Korean NGO sues Disney over alleged screen monopoly by 'Frozen 2'