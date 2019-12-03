Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia launches upgraded Ray minicar

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Tuesday launched the upgraded Ray minicar with strengthened safety features in the domestic market.

The 1-liter Ray comes with safety features, such as the front collision avoidance, lane keeping assist and driver awareness warning systems, the company said in a statement.

The 2020 Ray has a starting price of 12.6 million won (US$10,600), and the price goes up to 16 million won depending on options, it said.

This photo provided by Kia Motors shows its upgraded Ray minicar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


