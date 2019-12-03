Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

December 03, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-4 Sunny 30

Incheon 06/-3 Snow 30

Suwon 06/-5 Snow 60

Cheongju 06/-2 Sleet 60

Daejeon 07/-2 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 20

Gangneung 08/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/01 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 09/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/07 Sunny 20

Daegu 09/-1 Sunny 10

Busan 10/01 Sunny 0

