Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 December 03, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-4 Sunny 30
Incheon 06/-3 Snow 30
Suwon 06/-5 Snow 60
Cheongju 06/-2 Sleet 60
Daejeon 07/-2 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 20
Gangneung 08/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/01 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 09/02 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/07 Sunny 20
Daegu 09/-1 Sunny 10
Busan 10/01 Sunny 0
(END)
