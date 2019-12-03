Hanwha Eagles sign American slugger Hoying for 3rd straight season

The 30-year-old saw his power numbers dip across the board in 2019, and he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in early September. He batted .284 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs, along with 26 doubles in 124 games. In 2018, Hoying played 142 games, batting .306 with 30 home runs, 110 RBIs and 47 doubles. His slugging percentage fell from .573 in 2018 to .460 this year, though he still swiped 22 bags in 2019, compared with 23 a year ago.