N. Korea's imports from China up 19 pct. in Oct.
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's imports from China jumped nearly 20 percent in October from a year earlier despite global economic sanctions on its regime, a U.S. broadcaster said Tuesday.
North Korea imported US$270.9 million worth of goods from China in October, a 19-percent increase from a year earlier, Voice of America reported, citing data provided by the American International Trade Commission. The amount was also higher than $227.5 million tallied in September.
North Korea's trade reliance on China has been on the rise for years despite global sanctions.
The Korea International Trade Association (KITA) earlier said in a report that North Korea's trade reliance on China has jumped more than fivefold since 2001.
The U.S. has accused China of making insufficient efforts to enforce global sanctions intended to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear ambitions. China is the North's sole major ally and largest trading partner.
