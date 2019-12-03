Doosan Bobcat to acquire Schiller Grounds Care's zero-turn mower biz
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc., a compact construction equipment maker under South Korea's Doosan Group, said Tuesday it will acquire the zero-turn mower business of U.S. grounds care equipment manufacturer Schiller Grounds Care Inc.
Under the agreement, Doosan Bobcat will acquire Schiller Grounds Care's manufacturing facility in Wisconsin and its three brands of grounds care equipment -- the BOB-CAT Mowers, Steiner and Ryan.
Doosan Bobcat said the deal is estimated to be about US$82 million and is expected to be finalized by the end of this year.
"As a pillar of our growth strategy, this acquisition will complement our existing business and expand our footprint to additional, growing industries," Scott Park, CEO of Doosan Bobcat, said in a statement.
The company added it will also expand dealer networks in southern and western regions of the United States where demand for lawn mower equipment is high.
The latest deal follows Doosan Bobcat's recent investments in the U.S.
The company in November announced a $26 million modernization and expansion of its production facility and opened its global collaboration center in Minnesota.
Doosan Bobcat posted 1.1 trillion won ($926 million) in sales and an operating profit of 110.4 billion won in the third quarter of the year.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
3
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. Air Force pilot injured while landing F-16 fighter at Gunsan base
-
2
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
3
U.S. again flies spy aircraft over S. Korean capital areas: aviation tracker
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea sees need to repair some Mount Kumgang facilities: minister
-
5
S. Korean NGO sues Disney over alleged screen monopoly by 'Frozen 2'