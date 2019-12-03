U.S. NSA chief in Seoul for talks with S. Korean officials
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The director of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) is on a visit to South Korea for talks with his counterparts, U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris said Tuesday.
NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone, who also commands the U.S. Cyber Command, held "important and timely discussions" with South Korean officials, the ambassador tweeted.
"Great visit by General Paul Nakasone, Commander US Cyber Command @USCYBERCOM and Director of the National Security Agency. Important and timely discussions with ROK counterparts. Thanks, Gen. Nakasone, for visiting the Peninsula," Harris said without providing further details.
During his stay in Seoul, Nakasone reportedly held a series of meetings with officials at the ministries of defense and foreign affairs and discussed cyber security issues, primarily concerning North Korea.
He is reportedly set to visit South Korean Army's Cyber Command on Tuesday.
Officials in Seoul declined to confirm his exact schedule.
The four-star general assumed his posts in May last year. He also concurrently serves as the chief of the U.S. Central Security Service.
