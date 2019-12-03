Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
S. Korean negotiator hopes for 'win-win' burden-sharing deal with U.S.
WASHINGTON -- South Korea's top negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with the United States said Monday that he believes the two sides will be able to strike a "win-win" deal based on their common understanding of the bilateral alliance.
Jeong Eun-bo, the top envoy to the Special Measures Agreement negotiations, made the comment upon arriving at Washington's Dulles International Airport ahead of the fourth round of talks slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Top U.S. diplomat cites allies' growing capabilities amid defense cost-sharing talks with S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia said Monday that he sees opportunities for further cooperation with South Korea and Japan as the two countries' capabilities have grown "exponentially" in recent decades.
The comment by David Stilwell, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, comes as Seoul and Washington have been negotiating the terms of a new deal on sharing the costs for the stationing of 28,500 American troops in South Korea.
Son Heung-min becomes top Asian finisher in Ballon d'Or voting
SEOUL -- South Korean football star Son Heung-min has become the top Asian finisher in voting for the prestigious Ballon d'Or Award.
In a ceremony held in Paris on Monday (local time), Son, the South Korean men's national captain and attacking ace for Tottenham Hotspur, came in 22nd place among 30 nominees in balloting for the annual award recognizing the world's best football player. FC Barcelona icon Lionel Messi bagged his record sixth Ballon d'Or to break a tie with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.
(2nd LD) Korean economy grows 0.4 pct in Q3
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy expanded 0.4 percent from three months earlier in the third quarter as earlier estimated, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in its latest revision released Tuesday.
The third quarter growth estimate remained unchanged from preliminary figures released in late October despite slight upward revisions to consumer spending and overall exports as a large drop in construction investment offset the gains, it said.
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits Samjiyon ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks with Washington
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un celebrated the completion of a newly-built urban township near the birthplace of his late father, state media reported Tuesday, in a visit that could suggest a major policy announcement is forthcoming.
Kim attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Township of Samjiyon County on Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. KCNA photos showed Kim and top aides cutting a red ribbon to open the "the ideal town for the people" near the birthplace of his father and late leader Kim Jong-il.
N. Korea's imports from China up 19 pct. in Oct.
SEOUL -- North Korea's imports from China jumped nearly 20 percent in October from a year earlier despite global economic sanctions on its regime, a U.S. broadcaster said Tuesday.
North Korea imported US$270.9 million worth of goods from China in October, a 19-percent increase from a year earlier, Voice of America reported, citing data provided by the American International Trade Commission. The amount was also higher than $227.5 million tallied in September.
Doosan Bobcat to acquire Schiller Grounds Care's zero-turn mower biz
SEOUL -- Doosan Bobcat Inc., a compact construction equipment maker under South Korea's Doosan Group, said Tuesday it will acquire the zero-turn mower business of U.S. grounds care equipment manufacturer Schiller Grounds Care Inc.
Under the agreement, Doosan Bobcat will acquire Schiller Grounds Care's manufacturing facility in Wisconsin and its three brands of grounds care equipment -- the BOB-CAT Mowers, Steiner and Ryan.
Recent BMW vehicle fires unrelated to EGR system
SEOUL -- South Korea's transport ministry said Tuesday that six recent cases of fires in BMW vehicles were not caused by problems in exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) coolers and pipes.
The Transportation Safety Authority is looking into what caused fires in six BMW models -- 328i, 5GT, 640d, 525d, 320d and X6 -- from October to November.
Seoul stocks trade lower late Tuesday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning due to weaker-than-expected data from the U.S. and worries over a delay in a trade deal between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.25 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,076.67 as of 11:20 a.m.
