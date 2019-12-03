N.K. warns end-of-year deadline is drawing near for U.S. to present new negotiating proposal
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that a year-end deadline is drawing near for the United States to come up with a new proposal in their nuclear negotiations, warning it is entirely up to Washington what "Christmas gift" it wants to get.
In a statement, Ri Thae-song, vice minister in charge of U.S. affairs, also accused Washington of talking about dialogue aimed only at earning time without taking any corresponding measures to Pyongyang's denuclearization steps.
"The DPRK has done everything transparently and openly so far. It feels no need to hide what it will do from now on and therefore, reminds the U.S. once again that the year-end time limit comes nearer," according to the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"The DPRK has done its utmost with maximum perseverance not to backtrack from the important steps it has taken on its own initiative. What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get," it added.
