Korea's FX reserves climb to new high in Nov.
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign exchange reserves reached a fresh record high last month, partly due to an increase in returns on foreign assets, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's foreign exchange reserves came to US$407.46 billion as of end-November, up $1.14 billion from a month before, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The amount marks the world's ninth largest.
Foreign exchange reserves held in foreign securities, including government and corporate bonds, came to $376.51 billion, up $2.71 billion from end-October, while deposits held in foreign currencies dipped $1.52 billion to $20.16 billion.
Foreign exchange reserves also include special drawing rights, gold bullion and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position.
The country's reserve position at the IMF slipped $500 million to $2.62 billion in the month, while its special drawing rights and gold holdings remained unchanged at $3.37 billion and $4.79 billion, respectively.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
3
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. Air Force pilot injured while landing F-16 fighter at Gunsan base
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. warns end-of-year deadline is drawing near for U.S. to present new negotiating proposal
-
3
Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits Samjiyon ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks with Washington
-
5
(LEAD) Top U.S. diplomat cites allies' growing capabilities amid defense cost-sharing talks with S. Korea