Korea's FX reserves climb to new high in Nov.

All Headlines 06:00 December 04, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign exchange reserves reached a fresh record high last month, partly due to an increase in returns on foreign assets, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves came to US$407.46 billion as of end-November, up $1.14 billion from a month before, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The amount marks the world's ninth largest.

Foreign exchange reserves held in foreign securities, including government and corporate bonds, came to $376.51 billion, up $2.71 billion from end-October, while deposits held in foreign currencies dipped $1.52 billion to $20.16 billion.

Foreign exchange reserves also include special drawing rights, gold bullion and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position.

The country's reserve position at the IMF slipped $500 million to $2.62 billion in the month, while its special drawing rights and gold holdings remained unchanged at $3.37 billion and $4.79 billion, respectively.

