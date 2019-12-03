KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 87,300 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14250 DN200
KiaMtr 43,000 UP 350
DB HiTek 19,150 UP 150
CJ 92,400 DN 1,400
JWPHARMA 30,400 DN 400
LGInt 14,850 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 5,980 DN 20
LotteFood 429,000 DN 5,500
HyundaiEng&Const 41,350 UP 550
SamsungF&MIns 232,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,750 0
Kogas 38,050 UP 600
Hanwha 24,550 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 101,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 89,200 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 197,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,800 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,240 DN 10
SK hynix 78,700 DN 1,800
Youngpoong 629,000 DN 12,000
BoryungPharm 15,600 UP 50
L&L 14,800 DN 50
NamyangDairy 454,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,900 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,550 DN 300
Shinsegae 282,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 231,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 37,500 0
Hyosung 79,500 DN 500
LOTTE 35,800 DN 150
AK Holdings 31,250 DN 350
Binggrae 54,300 DN 200
GCH Corp 21,600 DN 150
LotteChilsung 131,000 DN 2,500
Daesang 23,250 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,770 UP 50
ORION Holdings 17,100 DN 200
KISWire 21,550 0
HyundaiMtr 121,500 0
