KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 81,800 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,050 UP 200
POSCO 231,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 55,700 DN 1,300
SLCORP 17,850 DN 500
Yuhan 215,500 DN 500
SamsungElec 49,900 DN 500
NHIS 12,550 UP 150
SK Discovery 25,950 UP 250
LS 44,250 DN 200
GC Corp 127,000 UP 500
GS E&C 30,100 UP 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,450 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 237,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 114,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,260 DN 20
SKC 47,650 DN 850
GS Retail 38,100 UP 150
SBC 15,650 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 27,950 0
TONGYANG 1,420 DN 10
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,300 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 43,450 DN 150
HITEJINRO 28,550 UP 750
CJ LOGISTICS 153,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 67,800 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 9,100 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 92,600 UP 500
KCC 224,500 UP 500
HankookShellOil 332,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,600 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,600 DN 450
TaekwangInd 1,063,000 DN 12,000
SsangyongCement 5,460 DN 30
KAL 24,450 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,280 DN 230
LG Corp. 71,800 DN 300
SsangyongMtr 2,105 UP 10
Ottogi 551,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 21,500 DN 200
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
