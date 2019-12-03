AmoreG 81,800 DN 600

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,050 UP 200

POSCO 231,000 DN 1,000

DB INSURANCE 55,700 DN 1,300

SLCORP 17,850 DN 500

Yuhan 215,500 DN 500

SamsungElec 49,900 DN 500

NHIS 12,550 UP 150

SK Discovery 25,950 UP 250

LS 44,250 DN 200

GC Corp 127,000 UP 500

GS E&C 30,100 UP 400

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,450 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 237,000 UP 3,000

KPIC 114,500 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,260 DN 20

SKC 47,650 DN 850

GS Retail 38,100 UP 150

SBC 15,650 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 27,950 0

TONGYANG 1,420 DN 10

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,300 UP 300

ShinhanGroup 43,450 DN 150

HITEJINRO 28,550 UP 750

CJ LOGISTICS 153,500 DN 500

DOOSAN 67,800 DN 500

NEXENTIRE 9,100 UP 30

CHONGKUNDANG 92,600 UP 500

KCC 224,500 UP 500

HankookShellOil 332,000 DN 500

BukwangPharm 14,600 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 39,600 DN 450

TaekwangInd 1,063,000 DN 12,000

SsangyongCement 5,460 DN 30

KAL 24,450 DN 300

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,280 DN 230

LG Corp. 71,800 DN 300

SsangyongMtr 2,105 UP 10

Ottogi 551,000 DN 5,000

IlyangPharm 21,500 DN 200

(MORE)