KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,100 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 4,250 DN 15
HtlShilla 83,700 UP 200
Hanmi Science 39,250 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 113,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 61,700 DN 2,000
KSOE 121,000 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 18,100 DN 150
OCI 61,700 DN 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,900 0
KorZinc 404,000 DN 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,840 DN 40
SYC 52,700 0
HyundaiMipoDock 44,750 DN 250
IS DONGSEO 32,800 DN 500
S-Oil 89,700 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 125,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 51,900 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 72,800 DN 1,300
Mobis 248,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,950 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 DN 300
S-1 95,200 DN 300
Hanchem 98,100 DN 500
DWS 29,550 DN 200
UNID 46,200 DN 450
KEPCO 28,500 UP 250
SamsungSecu 36,000 DN 200
SKTelecom 242,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 41,200 UP 450
HyundaiElev 70,700 UP 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,850 DN 800
Hanon Systems 10,900 UP 200
SK 256,000 0
DAEKYO 6,150 DN 10
GKL 19,550 DN 100
Handsome 30,850 DN 500
WJ COWAY 90,300 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 DN 3,000
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
U.S. Air Force pilot injured while landing F-16 fighter at Gunsan base
U.S. again flies spy aircraft over S. Korean capital areas: aviation tracker
(LEAD) S. Korea sees need to repair some Mount Kumgang facilities: minister
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits Samjiyon ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks with Washington
Snow forecast for parts of S. Korea on Tuesday