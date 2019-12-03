KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,750 DN 100
KorElecTerm 42,200 UP 1,600
NamhaeChem 8,090 UP 20
DONGSUH 17,400 DN 50
BGF 5,600 DN 20
SamsungEng 18,900 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 101,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,280 UP 55
SAMSUNG CARD 36,200 DN 750
CheilWorldwide 23,750 DN 500
KT 26,950 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213000 UP1500
LG Uplus 13,600 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,400 DN 100
KT&G 97,200 DN 300
DHICO 5,500 DN 60
LG Display 15,000 UP 50
Kangwonland 30,150 UP 200
NAVER 172,000 UP 500
Kakao 157,000 UP 500
NCsoft 485,000 DN 2,000
DSME 26,450 UP 600
DSINFRA 5,340 0
DWEC 4,400 DN 5
Donga ST 108,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,600 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 245,500 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 227,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 35,650 UP 250
LGH&H 1,266,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 309,500 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 18,800 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,500 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,400 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,200 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 70,500 UP 200
Celltrion 174,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 21,550 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,900 DN 100
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
