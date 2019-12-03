KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,900 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 30,550 DN 700
GS 48,350 UP 50
CJ CGV 36,700 UP 300
HYUNDAILIVART 13,750 DN 150
LIG Nex1 33,700 DN 950
FILA KOREA 51,700 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 148,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,700 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,335 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 194,000 UP 1,500
LF 17,900 DN 100
FOOSUNG 7,630 DN 130
JW HOLDINGS 6,660 DN 40
SK Innovation 146,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 20,950 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 45,850 DN 100
Hansae 17,350 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 55,800 DN 1,300
Youngone Corp 35,100 DN 650
KOLON IND 48,750 DN 350
HanmiPharm 326,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,090 DN 50
emart 126,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 00 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 47,050 DN 200
CUCKOO 105,000 DN 2,000
COSMAX 79,400 DN 100
MANDO 35,250 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 394,000 UP 4,000
INNOCEAN 65,800 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 32,350 UP 550
Netmarble 88,700 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S343500 DN1500
ORION 107,000 UP 4,500
BGF Retail 166,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 65,200 DN 1,600
HDC-OP 27,200 DN 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,250 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 DN 150
(END)
-
1
