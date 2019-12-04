Banks' capital adequacy ratio up in Q3
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks saw their financial health improve slightly in the third quarter of this year from a quarter earlier, data showed Wednesday.
The average capital adequacy ratio of 19 commercial and state-run banks stood at 15.40 percent as of the end of September, up 0.05 percentage point from the previous quarter, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
A key barometer of financial soundness, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's capital to its risk-weighted credit. The Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international organization of central banks, requires lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
Citibank Korea posted the highest capital ratio at 19.51 percent.
The capital adequacy ratio of two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- stood at 11.85 percent and 9.97 percent, respectively.
Compared to three months ago, the capital base of all banks increased by 4.9 trillion won (US$4.1 billion), while their risk-weighted assets expanded by 26.5 trillion won.
