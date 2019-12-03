Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Moon urges legal support for government's fight against fine dust
(ATTN: RECASTS 8th para for clarification; ADDS luncheon with air quality council members in last 8 paras, related photo)
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called on the National Assembly on Tuesday to support the government's all-out efforts to reduce fine dust air pollution in South Korea with relevant legislation.
Speaking at a weekly Cabinet meeting, he pointed out the introduction of a "seasonal fine dust management system" mainly in Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas.
----------------
(LEAD) Prosecution reform bills on fast track referred to plenary session
(ATTN: ADDS more details in last 3 paras)
SEOUL -- A set of prosecution reform bills on a parliamentary fast track was referred to a plenary session Tuesday, adding to partisan tensions sparked by the main opposition party's threat to use a filibuster.
Four reform bills -- proposals to set up an independent unit to probe corruption by high-ranking public officials and give more investigative authority to police -- are ready to be put to a full vote.
----------------
(LEAD) U.S. flies additional spy planes over S. Korea: aviation tracker
(ATTN: RECASTS title, lead to update with latest; ADDS more details in paras 4-7, 10-13, photo)
SEOUL -- U.S. reconnaissance aircraft again flew over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Tuesday, the latest in a series of near-daily flights to monitor North Korea amid concerns Pyongyang could undertake additional provocations after last week's rocket firings.
A plane, believed to be an E-8C nicknamed JSTARS, was spotted in skies above the peninsula, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account without specifying the exact time of the operation. It also did not upload a related photo showing its flight route.
----------------
(LEAD) N.K. warns end-of-year deadline is drawing near for U.S. to present new negotiating proposal
(ATTNL ADDS more info from 6th para)
SEOUL -- North Korea said Tuesday that a year-end deadline is drawing near for the United States to come up with a new proposal in their nuclear negotiations, warning it is entirely up to Washington what "Christmas gift" it wants to get.
North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae-song issued the warning, saying Pyongyang has tried hard "not to backtrack from the important steps it has taken," referring to a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests and other measures it has taken to demonstrate its commitment to denuclearization.
----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Nah Youn-sun driven by jazz's unpredictability
SEOUL -- Jazz singer Nah Youn-Sun is accustomed to the hectic itinerary of staging some 100 performances each year.
Having released her latest album, "Immersion," this past spring, the 50-year-old has since toured far and wide in France, Germany, Spain, the United States and Canada with an unrelenting vigor.
----------------
Seoul city gov't to hold peace conference this week
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Tuesday it will host its first conference on peace in Northeast Asia this week with the participation of politicians, experts and activists serving as "peace crusaders" around the globe.
The 2019 Seoul Peace Conference will take place at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday and Thursday under the theme of "Peace Beyond the Walls," according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close lower amid U.S.-China trade woes
(ATTN: ADDS photo and bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed lower Tuesday on revived pessimism over U.S.-China trade tensions. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 2,084.07. Trading volume was moderate at 436 million shares worth 4.04 trillion won (US$3.4 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 520 to 307.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
3
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. Air Force pilot injured while landing F-16 fighter at Gunsan base
-
2
U.S. again flies spy aircraft over S. Korean capital areas: aviation tracker
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea sees need to repair some Mount Kumgang facilities: minister
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits Samjiyon ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks with Washington
-
5
Snow forecast for parts of S. Korea on Tuesday