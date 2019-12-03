Snow forecast for parts of S. Korea early Wednesday
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Snowfall is forecast overnight for some parts of South Korea, including Seoul, the state weather agency said Tuesday.
The capital city is expected receive about 1 centimeter of snow by the early hours of Wednesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. It said snow should start falling late Tuesday.
Rain or snow will affect southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, as well as the provinces of South and North Chungcheong, the KMA said.
Small amounts of rain are expected for the southern parts of Gangwon Province and northern inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province until the early morning, according to the latest predictions.
Low temperatures in the morning will range from minus 8 C to 6 C across the country, and the day's highs will be from 4 C to 12 C, about average for this time of the year, the agency said.
