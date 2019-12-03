BTS to perform on popular Japanese year-end TV show
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS will perform at "FNS Music Festival," one of the biggest and most prestigious year-end musical events in Japan, later this week, the TV network broadcasting the show said Tuesday.
BTS will make its appearance on the first day of the annual music show on Wednesday, Fuji Television said. The second show will be aired on Dec. 11.
The Japanese TV broadcaster said it will be the first time BTS has participated in the annual music gathering, which has been held since 1974.
BTS will showcase for the first time the Japanese versions of the band's hit songs "Boy With Luv" and "Fake Love" as part of its performance, the network said.
(END)
