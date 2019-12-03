Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS to perform on popular Japanese year-end TV show

All Headlines 22:20 December 03, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS will perform at "FNS Music Festival," one of the biggest and most prestigious year-end musical events in Japan, later this week, the TV network broadcasting the show said Tuesday.

BTS will make its appearance on the first day of the annual music show on Wednesday, Fuji Television said. The second show will be aired on Dec. 11.

The Japanese TV broadcaster said it will be the first time BTS has participated in the annual music gathering, which has been held since 1974.

BTS will showcase for the first time the Japanese versions of the band's hit songs "Boy With Luv" and "Fake Love" as part of its performance, the network said.

This photo, released by Big Hit Entertainment, shows K-pop global sensation BTS performing in a concert in Japan on July 14, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#BTS-Japan show
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!