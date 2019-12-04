(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 4)

The LKP faces criticism for stalling the budget and other urgent bills aimed at improving people's livelihoods. It should drop its delaying tactics and return to negotiations to solve the problem through dialogue and compromise. If it cannot do so, it needs to cooperate with the ruling party to at least pass the spending bill as soon as possible. The DPK, for its part, should make more efforts to reach out to the LKP to seek its help to normalize Assembly operations.