(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 4)

We are dumbfounded at his logic. How can South Korea and the United States be "provocative forces" and how can the North's countless firing of missiles be legitimate? North Korea always provoked us as clearly seen in its sinking of our Cheonan corvette in March 2010, its shelling of Yeonpyeong Island in November 2010, and its injuring of two South Korean soldiers by planting land mines along the demilitarized zone. We have no need to go back to the 1950-53 Korean War or Pyongyang's dispatching of armed guerillas to attack the Blue House in 1968.