Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Dec. 4

All Headlines 09:10 December 04, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.

General

-- Report on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

-- Kim Jong-un visits Mt. Paektu ahead of year-end deadline for nuclear talks

-- Court sentence on Qualcomm's lawsuit against South Korea's fair trade body

-- Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan

Economy & Finance

-- Finance minister to hold meeting on innovative growth

-- Hyundai Motor to hold meeting with institutional investors

-- National Tax Service to disclose names of delinquent taxpayers
