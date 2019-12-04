Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Dec. 4
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Report on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
-- Kim Jong-un visits Mt. Paektu ahead of year-end deadline for nuclear talks
-- Court sentence on Qualcomm's lawsuit against South Korea's fair trade body
-- Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan
Economy & Finance
-- Finance minister to hold meeting on innovative growth
-- Hyundai Motor to hold meeting with institutional investors
-- National Tax Service to disclose names of delinquent taxpayers
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
3
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. Air Force pilot injured while landing F-16 fighter at Gunsan base
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. warns end-of-year deadline is drawing near for U.S. to present new negotiating proposal
-
3
(LEAD) Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
4
Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits Samjiyon ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks with Washington