Wednesday's weather forecast

December 04, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 20

Cheongju 08/00 Sunny 0

Daejeon 09/01 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 06/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/03 Sunny 60

Gwangju 11/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/09 Sunny 20

Daegu 10/02 Cloudy 0

Busan 12/05 Sunny 0

