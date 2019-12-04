SK Innovation, Glencore sign 6-year cobalt supply deal
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co., a major electric vehicle (EV) battery maker in South Korea, said Wednesday it has signed a six-year deal with Swiss-based Glencore PLC to secure supplies of cobalt, a key material used in EV batteries.
Under the agreement, SK Innovation will receive a total of 30,000 tons of cobalt, which is enough to make batteries for 3 million EVs, from Swiss-based Glencore between 2020 and 2025.
The latest deal will help SK Innovation cope with rising demand for EV batteries. The global EV battery market is expected to reach 182 trillion won in 2025, with annual average growth of 25 percent, the company said.
SK Innovation said the global demand for cobalt in the EV battery industry is expected to reach 32,000 tons next year and grow to up to 92,000 tons in 2025.
SK Innovation and Glencore said they also agreed to receive a third-party audit every year on their cobalt supply chain for the security and human rights conditions of workers.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
3
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. warns end-of-year deadline is drawing near for U.S. to present new negotiating proposal
-
2
(LEAD) Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
3
U.S. Air Force pilot injured while landing F-16 fighter at Gunsan base
-
4
Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. flies additional spy planes over S. Korea: aviation tracker