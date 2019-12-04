Top-scoring team in 2nd division eyes promotion in S. Korean football

Busan IPark, who have been playing in the K League 2 since their demotion in 2016, will take on Gyeongnam FC in the K League promotion-relegation playoff. The two-legged showdown between the regional rivals will open at Gudeok Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the second leg will be played at Changwon Football Center in Changwon, just west of Busan, at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

