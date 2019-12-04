Hyundai to invest 61 tln won in core, mobility biz by 2025
All Headlines 10:23 December 04, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday it will invest 61 trillion won (US$51 billion) in its core automobile and mobility businesses by 2025.
The decision is designed to enhance the competitiveness of its existing car manufacturing business and generate new business opportunities by investing in future mobility technologies, Hyundai said in a regulatory filing.
The company expects an improved competitiveness in the automobile business will enhance corporate and shareholder value, it said.
