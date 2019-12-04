Festivals Calendar - December 2019

The 6th Haeundae Lighting Festival in 2019 is establishing itself as one of the key winter season festivals at Haeundae Beach. This year's 73-day festival, under the theme "Haeundae, the Sea of Light," will feature various lighting works including an installation that reflects fantastic waves of light on the sandy beach. The events at Haeundae Square will include a daily Christmas music concert, the installation of Christmas wish trees and a carol competition event.