Life expectancy of S. Koreans unchanged at 82.7 years in 2018
SEJONG, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean babies born in 2018 are expected to live just over 82 years, government data showed Wednesday, as a growing number of people are taking care of their health by receiving regular medical checkups and treatment.
Life expectancy at birth averaged 82.7 years in 2018 and remained unchanged from a year ago, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. The figure represents a sharp hike from 62.3 years in 1970, when South Korea began to compile relevant data.
Baby boys and girls born in 2018 were expected to live 79.7 years and 85.7 years, respectively, with the male-female difference narrowing by one month to six years.
South Korea's life expectancies for male and female babies are 1.7 years and 2.4 years longer than the OECD average, respectively.
The average life expectancy for people in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of 36 mostly rich and advanced nations, stood at 80.7 years, according to Statistics Korea.
The statistics report also showed that a 40-year-old man in 2018 is expected to live for the next 40.8 years, while a 40-year-old woman is predicted to live till she is 86.5 years old.
For those aged 60 in 2018, men are expected to have 22.8 remaining years, with the number for women hitting 27.5 years.
A baby boy born in 2018 has a 60.1 percent chance of reaching 80, while the chances of a baby girl becoming an octogenarian stood at 79.9 percent.
The chances that a person could die of cancer in the future stood at 26.3 percent for male babies and 15.9 percent for female babies, while the death rate from heart diseases stood at 10.2 percent for men and 13 percent for women.
If the death risk from cancer is excluded, the life expectancies for male and female babies go up 4.6 years and 2.7 years, respectively, the report said.
