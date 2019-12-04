The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 December 04, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.32 1.32
2-M 1.42 1.42
3-M 1.52 1.52
6-M 1.57 1.57
12-M 1.59 1.60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
3
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. warns end-of-year deadline is drawing near for U.S. to present new negotiating proposal
-
2
(LEAD) Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
3
U.S. Air Force pilot injured while landing F-16 fighter at Gunsan base
-
4
Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. flies additional spy planes over S. Korea: aviation tracker