Fall of 2019 the second warmest since 1973 in South Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- This fall was the second warmest in South Korea since nationwide weather records began in 1973, the state meteorological agency said Wednesday.
The country was also directly affected by the highest number of autumn typhoons on record, as the North Pacific High remained active until early October, helping make this fall the fourth wettest ever, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The nation's average temperature from September and November was 15.4 C, well above the 30-year average of 14.1 C, and the second highest since the country began nationwide weather monitoring in 1973. The warmest fall was in 1975, which recorded 15.5 C.
The highest temperature during the three months was 21 C, the fifth highest since 1973, and the lowest temperature was 10.9 C, the third highest.
This fall observed three typhoons directly affecting the country, the most since the modern weather observation began in 1904, Last fall, two typhoons hit the country.
A total of 16 typhoons occurred this fall, the second largest number after 1964 when 17 typhoons were formed.
Largely due to frequent typhoons, the country recorded 444.1 millimeters of rainfall during the three-month period, far above the 30-year average of 193.3-314 mm. It marked the fourth highest precipitation since 1973.
The first snow this season was observed in Seoul and northern Chuncheon on Nov. 15 and in Baengnyeong Island, Incheon, Suwon, Cheongju and other central regions on Nov. 18-19. The first snow in Seoul was nine days earlier than last year's and six days earlier than average.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
3
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. warns end-of-year deadline is drawing near for U.S. to present new negotiating proposal
-
3
U.S. Air Force pilot injured while landing F-16 fighter at Gunsan base
-
4
Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. flies additional spy planes over S. Korea: aviation tracker