KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

December 04, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HyundaiMipoDock 43,500 DN 1,250
S-Oil 88,100 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 32,700 DN 100
LG Innotek 125,500 UP 500
Binggrae 54,300 0
GCH Corp 21,200 DN 400
LotteChilsung 130,500 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 122,000 UP 500
AmoreG 81,000 DN 800
HankookShellOil 332,000 0
LOTTE 35,450 DN 350
AK Holdings 31,000 DN 250
BukwangPharm 14,700 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,850 DN 2,750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,150 UP 100
POSCO 227,000 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 88,500 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,900 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,200 DN 40
LG Corp. 72,200 UP 400
SsangyongMtr 2,050 DN 55
BoryungPharm 15,750 UP 150
L&L 14,800 0
NamyangDairy 448,000 DN 6,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,200 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,700 DN 850
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 214,500 DN 4,500
MANDO 35,350 UP 100
SBC 15,350 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 27,800 DN 150
Daesang 22,850 DN 400
SKNetworks 5,740 DN 30
TaekwangInd 1,037,000 DN 26,000
TONGYANG 1,400 DN 20
SsangyongCement 5,430 DN 30
WJ COWAY 92,900 UP 2,600
KAL 24,250 DN 200
SK Discovery 25,450 DN 500
SLCORP 18,300 UP 450
(MORE)

