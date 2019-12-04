KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 217,500 UP 2,000
Netmarble 88,700 0
SamsungElec 49,450 DN 450
LS 44,050 DN 200
NHIS 12,550 0
HYUNDAI WIA 51,900 0
GC Corp 126,000 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 87,000 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 UP50
KiaMtr 42,950 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 55,500 DN 200
GS E&C 30,100 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,750 DN 700
Donga Socio Holdings 101,000 DN 500
SK hynix 77,700 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 625,000 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 9,080 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 DN 600
Hyosung 79,400 DN 100
Hanmi Science 39,050 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 111,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 60,500 DN 1,200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,000 DN 750
Kogas 38,150 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 229,500 DN 3,000
KSOE 120,000 DN 1,000
LotteFood 427,500 DN 1,500
KISWire 21,350 DN 200
Hanwha Chem 17,750 DN 350
KumhoPetrochem 71,500 DN 1,300
SKC 46,100 DN 1,550
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,360 UP 100
Mobis 249,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,000 UP 50
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 0
S-1 95,900 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,650 DN 200
Hanon Systems 10,900 0
SK 253,500 DN 2,500
DAEKYO 6,120 DN 30
