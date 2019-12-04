KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GKL 19,450 DN 100
Handsome 30,250 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,900 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 43,350 DN 100
HITEJINRO 29,050 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 151,000 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 66,700 DN 1,100
Kangwonland 29,550 DN 600
NAVER 174,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 156,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 500,000 UP 15,000
DSME 25,900 DN 550
DSINFRA 5,230 DN 110
DWEC 4,385 DN 15
Donga ST 108,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,000 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 238,500 DN 7,000
DongwonF&B 224,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 36,150 UP 500
LGH&H 1,260,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 18,600 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,900 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,100 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,750 DN 450
S&T MOTIV 40,600 DN 600
SKTelecom 239,000 DN 3,500
LGELECTRONICS 70,000 DN 500
Celltrion 171,000 DN 3,500
Huchems 21,300 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 133,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,500 DN 1,400
KIH 71,400 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 40,700 DN 650
Hanwha 23,900 DN 650
DB HiTek 19,050 DN 100
CJ 91,300 DN 1,100
JWPHARMA 29,500 DN 900
LGInt 14,600 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 5,900 DN 80
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,500 DN 500
