KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,500 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,270 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 190,500 DN 3,500
LF 17,650 DN 250
FOOSUNG 7,480 DN 150
JW HOLDINGS 6,420 DN 240
SK Innovation 144,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 20,750 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 46,050 UP 200
Hansae 17,250 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 55,000 DN 800
Youngone Corp 35,300 UP 200
Shinsegae 280,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 232,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 37,500 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 224,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 112,000 DN 2,500
GS Retail 38,450 UP 350
Ottogi 547,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 21,550 UP 50
KCC 221,000 DN 3,500
DaeduckElec 9,390 DN 710
MERITZ SECU 4,220 DN 30
HtlShilla 81,800 DN 1,900
ORION Holdings 16,800 DN 300
SamsungEng 18,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,265 DN 15
SAMSUNG CARD 36,600 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 24,050 UP 300
KT 26,800 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL214000 UP1000
LG Uplus 13,550 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,000 DN 400
KT&G 96,300 DN 900
DHICO 5,390 DN 110
LG Display 14,500 DN 500
LGCHEM 296,500 DN 13,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 391,500 DN 2,500
INNOCEAN 65,700 DN 100
