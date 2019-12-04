KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Doosan Bobcat 32,150 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,420 UP 140
HYUNDAILIVART 13,400 DN 350
LOTTE Himart 30,200 DN 350
FILA KOREA 52,000 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 7,050 DN 40
emart 123,500 DN 3,000
LIG Nex1 33,650 DN 50
SYC 51,900 DN 800
SamsungHvyInd 6,790 DN 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 00 DN800
KOLMAR KOREA 47,200 UP 150
CJ CGV 36,500 DN 200
CUCKOO 102,500 DN 2,500
GS 48,700 UP 350
COSMAX 80,700 UP 1,300
KOLON IND 47,650 DN 1,100
HanmiPharm 325,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S341500 DN2000
ORION 108,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 167,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 63,800 DN 1,400
HDC-OP 27,150 DN 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,100 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 0
OCI 60,800 DN 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,900 0
KorZinc 411,500 UP 7,500
Hanchem 97,100 DN 1,000
DWS 29,050 DN 500
UNID 46,350 UP 150
KEPCO 29,250 UP 750
SamsungSecu 36,400 UP 400
HyundaiElev 69,300 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,000 DN 3,000
IBK 11,750 0
KorElecTerm 42,800 UP 600
NamhaeChem 7,990 DN 100
DONGSUH 17,400 0
BGF 5,460 DN 140
(END)
