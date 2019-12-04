S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 4, 2019
All Headlines 16:42 December 04, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.360 1.382 -2.2
3-year TB 1.406 1.460 -5.4
10-year TB 1.657 1.736 -7.9
2-year MSB 1.404 1.435 -3.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.939 1.986 -4.7
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 0.0
(END)
