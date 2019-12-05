Korean-language dailies

-- Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi tipped off presidential office with ex-mayor's corruption allegations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Foreigners dump 20 tln won worth of Korean stocks in 5 days (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 740,000 of those in 30s, 40s lose jobs and become part-timers (Korea Economic Daily)

