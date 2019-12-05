(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 5)

The Korean economy is rapidly headed into recession as a result of a critical lack of economic vitality and the government's relentless pushing of anti-market policies. We are utterly frustrated at such a grim turn, which the country has never faced in the last half century. Economic indicators show the sad reality of our economy. Exports — the lifeline of the economy — have been declining for 12 consecutive months while the consumer price index, a barometer of economic vitality, has been stuck in the zero percent range for 11 months in a row. In the meantime, jobs for people in their 30s and 40s — the backbone of our economy — have been decreasing for the last 25 months.