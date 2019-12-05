Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:07 December 05, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -2/-5 Sunny 0
Incheon -2/-6 Sunny 0
Suwon -1/-5 Sunny 0
Cheongju 01/-3 Sunny 0
Daejeon 02/-4 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 01/-8 Sunny 0
Gangneung 04/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-2 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 04/01 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/08 Sunny 20
Daegu 05/00 Sunny 0
Busan 08/03 Sunny 0
(END)
