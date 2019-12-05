LG Electronics releases upgraded 17-inch laptop
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday released its upgraded 17-inch laptop that boasts better performance and portability.
The 2020 version of the LG Gram 17 is 0.3 centimeter shorter than its previous version, with an improved hinge design, according to the company. The laptop will also have a better battery life by using an 80 watt-hour (Wh) battery inside, an upgrade from the previous 72-Wh battery, but will only weigh 1.35 kilograms. Typical 17-inch laptops on the market weigh above 2 kilograms.
The latest LG Gram 17 comes with 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake processors with graphics performance twice as good as the 2019 version, LG said. It is also equipped with a 256 GB solid-state drive (SSD) and has an extra slot for an additional SSD to upgrade the onboard storage.
LG said the 2020 LG Gram 17 will be sold for 2.14 million won (US$1,800) here, with preorders starting Friday.
The LG Gram 17 accounts for one-fourth of the LG Gram laptop series' sales in South Korea.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
2
N. Korean leader visits Mt. Paekdu ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks
-
3
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea to convene party meeting to decide on 'crucial issues'