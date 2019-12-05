Busan exhibition to chronicle 70-year career of abstract painter Park Seo-bo
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- A landmark exhibition in the South Korean port city of Busan will chronicle the highly acclaimed 70-year career of abstract painter Park Seo-bo, deemed the godfather of the unique Korean monochromatic painting genre.
The exhibition will kick off next Thursday at Johyun Gallery's two art spaces in Haeundae, Busan, and run till Feb. 16.
It is Johyun Gallery's 12th exhibition featuring the 88-year-old abstract master painter since Park's first solo exhibition there in 1991.
While chronicling the entirety of Park's artistic universe, the exhibition sheds light on his more recent works from the 1991-2018 period.
During that time, Park devised and developed his own unique style, using vertical lines to bring out the texture and materiality unique to Korean mulberry paper.
It was an important turning point in Park's much celebrated artistic career, which is oriented toward convergence with nature.
Johyun Gallery presents the period in two parts, with monochromatic black and white works from the first half of the era to be featured in the gallery's Dalmaji Hill space and more colorful works from the latter half of the period to be hosted at the gallery's Haeundae space.
