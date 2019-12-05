Savings banks' profit jumps over 10 pct in first nine months
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Savings banks in South Korea have enjoyed a hefty profit in the first nine months of 2019 due to a sharp rise in their interest income, data showed Thursday.
The combined net profit of 79 savings banks came to 937.4 billion won (US$788.7 million) in the January-September period, up 10.3 percent from the same period last year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The banks' combined operating profit jumped 12.5 percent on-year to some 1.14 trillion won, with their combined interest earnings gaining 6.9 percent to over 3.31 trillion won.
Their loan-loss provisions, on the other hand, slipped 6.7 percent to about 923 billion won.
Their total assets came to 74.2 trillion won as of end-September, up 4.7 trillion won or 6.7 percent from 69.5 trillion won at end-2018, according to the data.
Their combined lending stood at 62.6 trillion won at end-September, up 5.8 percent from 59.2 trillion won at the end of last year.
Their loan delinquency ratio stood at 4.2 percent at the end of September, up 0.1 percentage point from three months earlier but down 0.4 percentage point from a year earlier.
The banks' average capital adequacy ratio came to 15.08 percent as of end-September, up 0.75 percentage point from 14.33 percent at end-December and far above the 8 percent recommended by the Bank for International Settlements.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
3
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
4
(LEAD) GS Energy to build LNG plant in Vietnam
-
5
Singers Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon get prison terms in rape case
-
1
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
2
S. Korea launches anti-dumping probe into Vietnamese plywood
-
3
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(News Focus) Trump's revival of military threat intended to curb N.K. provocations: experts
-
3
N. Korean leader visits Mt. Paekdu ahead of year-end deadline for nuke talks
-
4
(LEAD) Trump hints U.S. may use military force against N.K. if necessary
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea to convene party meeting to decide on 'crucial issues'