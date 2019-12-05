Moon pledges to expand Seoul's global free trade networks
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in pledged Thursday to expand South Korea's global networks of free trade to boost its economic growth and fend off protectionism.
In an address to mark the Trade Day, Moon also pledged to ease regulations and enhance research and development for new technology industries and parts manufacturing.
"We will expand bilateral free trade agreements (FTA) with Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, and Uzbekistan, along with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is the world's largest multilateral FTA, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Indonesia," Moon said at a ceremony at COEX in southern Seoul.
RCEP is a mega Asia-Pacific trade pact among the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and five partner countries, including South Korea. They concluded negotiations last month. South Korea also reached an FTA deal with Indonesia in October.
"We will also speed up our FTA talks with Mercosur, which is Latin America's common market, so as to increase our FTA networks to account for 90 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2022 from 77 percent," he said.
Mercosur is an economic and political bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
He pledged to push for regulatory reforms needed to strengthen the competitiveness of new industries, including system semiconductors, biohealth and future cars.
He hailed domestic materials, components and equipment manufacturers for laying the foundation for nation's technological independence, in the midst of a trade row with Japan.
Moon noted a special act was enacted to support the industries. "The government has also more than doubled the related budget for next year to 2.1 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) and plans to inject 8.7 trillion won into technology development over the next five years," he said.
Moon affirmed the government's goal of joining the league of the world's top four exporters by 2030 by further diversifying export products and markets.
(END)
