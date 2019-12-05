(LEAD) Moon pledges to expand Seoul's global free trade networks
(ATTN: ADDS more details from 11th para)
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in pledged Thursday to expand South Korea's global networks of free trade to boost its economic growth and fend off protectionism.
In an address to mark the Trade Day, Moon also pledged to ease regulations and enhance research and development for new technology industries and parts manufacturing.
"We will expand bilateral free trade agreements (FTA) with Malaysia, the Philippines, Russia, and Uzbekistan, along with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is the world's largest multilateral FTA, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Indonesia," Moon said at a ceremony at COEX in southern Seoul.
RCEP is a mega Asia-Pacific trade pact among the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and five partner countries, including South Korea. They concluded negotiations last month. South Korea also reached an FTA deal with Indonesia in October.
"We will also speed up our FTA talks with Mercosur, which is Latin America's common market, so as to increase our FTA networks to account for 90 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2022 from 77 percent," he said.
Mercosur is an economic and political bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
He pledged to push for regulatory reforms and to increase support for key promising export industries, including system semiconductors, biohealth, future cars. cosmetics, rechargeable batteries and food.
He hailed domestic materials, components and equipment manufacturers for laying the foundation for the nation's technological independence, in the midst of a trade row with Japan.
Moon noted a special law was enacted to support the industries. "The government has also more than doubled the related budget for next year to 2.1 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) and plans to inject 8.7 trillion won into technology development over the next five years," he said.
Moon affirmed the government's goal of joining the league of the world's top four exporters by 2030 by further diversifying export products and markets.
"Diversification of trade markets is creating new hopes," Moon said, citing the nation's expanding export frontiers in Eurasia and Southeast Asia.
The country's exports to Russia and former Soviet Union countries grew 24 percent on year this year. Southeast Asia has emerged as the nation's second-largest trade partner, with the region's share in its export markets surpassing 20 percent for the first time this year, he said.
Moon celebrated the recovery of overseas sales of automobiles and ships, the nation's key export sectors, which faced difficulties in a global slowdown in recent years.
"Car exports have increased evenly in the United States, the European Union and ASEAN. Korean firms won more than 90 percent of the world's LNG (liquid natural gas) carriers this year, ranking at the top in global ship orders for two consecutive years," he said.
More than 2,000 people from the government and businesses participated in the ceremony. The government awarded orders of merit to 597 people and honored 1,327 companies for their contribution to national export growth.
Before the ceremony Moon had a meeting with some of the winners, the presidential office said.
During the meeting, he praised Soulbrain, a maker of semiconductor materials "for helping cope with Japan's exports control by successfully localizing key materials and even exporting them."
(END)
