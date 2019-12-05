Seoul stocks trim earlier gains late Thursday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks trimmed earlier gains late Thursday morning as investors remain wary over a potential U.S.-China trade deal despite Trump's positive comment on it.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.86 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,070.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday (local time) that discussions with China are going very well, reviving investors' appetite for risk assets.
News that Washington and Beijing are nearing a phase-one trade deal buoyed the stock markets, but investors are also taking a wait-and-see attitude toward progress in a yearlong trade war between the world's two biggest economies.
Trump's comment that he doesn't mind waiting another year before striking a deal with China weighed on global stocks on Tuesday.
Foreigners turned net buyers after offloading local stocks for a 20th consecutive session. They bought a net 41 billion won (US$34 million) worth of stocks, while institutions and individuals sold a combined 51 billion won of stocks.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.3 percent and leading steelmaker POSCO gained 1.3 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.8 percent, leading refiner SK Innovation declined 0.4 percent and cosmetics giant AmorePacific Corp. shed 3.4 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,189.90 won per dollar, up 4.40 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
